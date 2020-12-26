Unlike previous years, Christmas 2020 is a bit low-key for everyone, including our Bollywood celebrities. While some celebrated with family, others brought in the big day on their film set. Actress Sara Ali Khan too celebrated Xmas day with her co-star Dhanush on the sets of Atrangi Re.

The Simmba actress, who is currently shooting for Atrangi Re in Agra, made sure to celebrate the festival on the set. She also gave a sneak peek into it by sharing a boomerang video on Instagram story. In the video, the actress was seen goofing around with Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan, who was in a playful mood, was seen putting a Christmas hat on Dhanush. Sharing the video, she captioned, “Merry Christmas.” The actress looked beautiful in a white top and blue denim with white sneakers, while the Raanjhanaa star appeared dapper in an all-black outfit with a red and white scarf. Take a look at the post below:

While talking about the film Atrangi Re, it’s an upcoming romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar among others. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles. It marks Sara’s first outing with Dhanush.

It’s also worth pointing out that Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai are collaborating for the second time after Raanjhanaa, which had released in 2013. While the film was written by Himanshu Sharma, the cast of the film were Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Abhay Deol.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan’s film Coolie No. 1 released on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Sara, Varun Dhawan, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania are also among the cast. The actress also spoke to Koimoi about whether the film will take the theatrical route after the pandemic or not.

Sara Ali Khan said, “To be very honest, these are not my calls. This is totally the productions’ call to decide whether the film should release or not, where and how! Entertainers ke kaayde se agar hum aap tak thodi entertainment pohcha sakte hai, agar thode hasa sakte hai – agar kuch palo ke liye tanaav se dur le jaa sakte hai, wohi toh humara kaam and humara maksat hai. Toh theatre ho ya na ho, aap puri family ek sath ek jut hoke humari film dekhiye, khush rahiye, wahi bas umeed hai ab.”

