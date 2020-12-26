Superstar Salman Khan shared a special Christmas message for fans on Friday, emphasising the importance of communal harmony.

He posted a video that features people in front of a Christmas tree, playing the song “Jingle bells” on various instruments including the sitar, sarangi and the dhol.

Salman captioned it: “Hindu, Muslim, Silkh, Isai… wishing all a merry xmas.”

His fans loved the post and wished him a merry Christmas, too. On the work front, he is busy promoting his production “Kaagaz“, helmed by Satish Kaushik.

“True story of a man who was declared dead on #Kaagaz. Premiering 7th January 2021 on @ZEE5Premium and simultaneously in selected theatres in UP,” he tweeted on Thursday.

The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

Salman’s upcoming acting projects are “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai“, “Kicks 2“, and “Antim: The Final Truth“.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up his role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Salman will reportedly start shooting for Tiger 3.

According to ET, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will start shooting for Tiger in the third week of March 2021. The first schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai, followed by the second schedule that will be shot in the Middle East.

Also, the film is going to be really grand in terms of production and a huge budget has been allotted to the film already. The source close to the publication revealed, “It is not pucca that ‘Tiger 3’ will remain the film‘s title, but in all probability, it will not be changed. On date, it’s a working title.”

