Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed that her son Taimur Ali Khan loves turkey.

Advertisement

In an Instagram image Kareena posted, she poses for the camera along with husband Saif Ali Khan, while Taimur, who is fondly called Tim by his parents, gorging on turkey.

Advertisement

“Someone loves turkey,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote hinting at Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Christmas eve dinner with his family and friends.

“That warm, fuzzy feeling… Merry Xmas people,” she wrote as caption.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The tradition continues… and so does the screaming… la familia forever…❤️❤️ All covid tested rocking and rolling… Merry Xmas people…❤️ Missed @neetu54 aunty and @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial🎈,” Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned another post alongside her family and friends.

The couple got married in 2012 and Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to their first-born, Taimur, in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Koimoi recently got into a conversation with Sara Ali Khan and asked her take on father Saif Ali Khan spending more time with Taimur.

“When you live with someone in a house, you end up spending more time with them then someone you’re living 10 minutes away from. If you love them, you’re there for them any way, that’s what really matters. Taimur and my father live together, I live with mom toh uthna baithna sath me jyada hota hi hai. Lekin uska matlab ye toh nahi hota na, father toh mere phir bhi hai, beti toh mai unki fir bhi hu. (I live with my mom, so we do things together. But at the end of the day, he’s my mather and I’m his daughter),” answered the beauty.

Must Read: Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan On Father Saif Ali Khan Spending More Time With Taimur: “Beti Toh Mai Unki Fir Bhi Hu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube