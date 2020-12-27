Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Not everything may have been good this year, but we cannot deny that the year started on a bang for Shraddha Kapoor fans. Baaghi 3, Street Dancer 3D released within a gap of a month and what more could they have asked for? Treats from Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday remained some other reasons to glee amid the pandemic.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Filmy Diva of 2020 below:

Sara Ali Khan

It was a rocky beginning to the filmy year for Sara Ali Khan. The buzz was humongous for Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. There also remained a lot of hype over the alleged dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan. Despite all of that, the film tanked at the box office. Many blamed Sara’s portrayal for the same.

Advertisement

Another film was the much-anticipated Coolie No 1. This one did not do very well either as the response from the audience remained mixed. Comparisons of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor refused to dry down! But one cannot forget the fact that both the films did witness a huge footfall, be it at the theatre or digital world. Courtesy, Sara’s massive fan base!

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is only witnessing an upward graph in her career. The best thing is that fans got an opportunity to witness her acting chops too along with the dancing skills this year. She was hailed for her performance in Street Dancer 3D. She continued to surprise fans with her super hit music videos – Naach Meri Rani, Pachtaoge (female version).

Disha Patani

She went ‘Malang’ and swooned a massive fan base along with her. Disha Patani finally got a film where she wasn’t ‘killed’ at the end and she made the most of it! From her natural acting formula to her breathtaking looks, it remained hard for many to resist her. For all the fans who missed watching her in Baaghi 3, ‘Do You Love Me’ was a special takeaway and we loved it!

Shraddha Kapoor

More than acting, Shraddha Kapoor is a treat to watch when she’s flaunting her dancing skills. Although the response to Street Dancer 3D remained mixed, fans were all praises for their favourite. She also marked her return to Baaghi franchise with the third instalment. Despite the massive buzz, the response was not very favourable and the coronavirus scare further added to the loss.

Kiara Advani

After Good Newwz, Kiara Advani has massively grown her fan following. One couldn’t wait to see her next move, which was Laxmii. This biggie too received dull responses from the audiences, but Kiara was praised despite a limited scope for the role. But she did surprise fans with her fashionista cameo in Masaba Masaba and we absolutely loved it. The third one on the list was Indoo Ki Jawani. Kiara again left fans in awe but the film failed to appeal.

Alaya F

Alaya F made her debut this year as a leading heroine alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress won a lot of hearts with her balance portrayal and many termed her as a ‘promising star’ to look forward to. From her trendy clothes to the relatable quotient, everything seems to be in favour of beauty. All eyes are currently on her next project!

Ananya Panday

From that SOBO girl in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli was the real testing phase for Ananya Panday. To our surprises, she nailed it like her earlier two projects. From the mawali dialect to the action sequences, Ananya truly proved her versatility.

Polls Vote For The Best Filmy Diva Of 2020: Sara Ali Khan

Nora Fatehi

Disha Patani

Shraddha Kapoor

Kiara Advani

Alaya F

Ananya Panday View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Bharti Singh’s Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Cracks A Joke Post Drug Controversy; Says, “Aajkal Mere Ghar Par Bhi Log Subah Subah Aajate Hain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube