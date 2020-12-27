Salman Khan is a man with a golden heart and there are several instances where we can’t get enough of him. A similar thing was experienced by Remo D’Souza and his wife when Bhaijaan was there to comfort the family in tough times.

For the unversed, ace choreographer and director, Remo suffered a heart attack a few days back. He was then admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Thankfully, the Race 3 director recovered speedily and his wife recently shared how Salman was there for them for comfort.

Now, a report in Times Of India reveals how Salman Khan stood for Remo D’Souza and his family. “The first call that Lizelle made upon reaching the hospital was to Salman. Salman was on another call but he called back in 5 minutes. Lizelle was breaking down as the doctor who had by then attended to Remo had told her that it was a major heart attack,” a source quoted.

“In a jiffy, Salman personally was in touch with the team of doctors who were controlling Remo’s vital parameters and telling them that they have to get Remo out of this. Throughout the surgery, he kept making calls to whomsoever it was required in the hospital and he stopped only after Remo was wheeled out from the Operation Theatre. Angioplasty was done and not an angiography as reported earlier. Lizelle had been given two choices: Either an angioplasty or a. Injection that can dissolve the blockage. The doctor told her if it was someone from his kith and kin he would have opted for angioplasty. Even after Remo came home, three days ago, Salman kept in touch with Lizelle asking about Remo.”

The publication even contacted Remo’s wife Lizelle to know more about Salman’s involvement but she didn’t elaborate it.

Meanwhile, recently Remo’s wife Lizelle D’Souza took to her Instagram to thanked everyone for praying for his health in this difficult time including Salman and called him an ‘angel’.

