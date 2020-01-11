Remo D’Souza FINALLY Opens Up On Fallout Rumours With Salman Khan Post Race 3 Failure

The Remo D’Souza directed Race 3, featuring Salman Khan in the lead role, was a huge box office disappointment for fans and critics. And it may be recalled that it was around the same time that Remo had taken a jibe at Salman Khan in a subtle way hinting at creative differences between him and the Sultan actor.

And now, as Remo is gearing up for the release of his next directorial venture, Street Dancer 3D, he has opened up about what went wrong between him and Salman and if there is any bitterness between them. The choreographer-director was quick to shun any such reports and maintained that all is well between him and Salman.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in his latest interview, Remo D’Souza has been quoted saying, “I was happy with the fact that Salman chose me to direct a film for him. I was very lucky, and happy with the box office also. [One thing] it didn’t get, which I was hoping for..was better reviews. [I was] not disappointed, I was just hoping for it.”

Further opening up about his bond with Salman Khan in today’s day, the ABCD director said, “It’s amazing. We still meet and discuss films.We got busy with our films. We were going to do a film, Dancing Dad, with him before. I have that script, too, and whenever he says he has got time, we do it, and I will jump onto it!”

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated for a release on the 24th of January 2020. The film features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

