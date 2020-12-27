Kangana Ranaut rose to fame all by herself. The actress was once a favourite of the masses of her relatable self. She made her debut with Gangster (2006). The film starred Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja alongside the actress and was a decent success at the box office. Director Anurag Basu is now opening up and says the Manikarnika actress has a different public persona.

Over the years, Kangana has expressed her opinions as an unapologetic person. That did lead to many of her relationships with Industry members going downhill. She recently even called out her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas over her stand on the Farmer’s Protest. Her rifts with Swara Bhasker, Urmila Matondkar, Karan Johar aren’t hidden from the world either.

However, Gangster director Anurag Basu says Kangana Ranaut isn’t this same person that he knows personally. Just not that, he goes onto say that she has a different public persona which he fails to understand.

Recalling the time he chose Kangana Ranaut for Gangster, Anurag Basu told mid-day, “Of the 20-25 girls we auditioned for the part, her face just stuck in my head – there was something unique about her. In the beginning, she needed guidance for everything. But she is a really fast learner. I have seen her growth during the filming of Gangster itself. There was something very raw and organic about her, very refreshing, very new.”

When asked about the Kangana she has become now, Anurag responded, “We usually don’t meet, but whenever we do, this [public] persona is not the Kangana I [know] personally. So I think there are two Kanganas. Beech wali [the other one] I don’t understand.”

Well, we wonder what Kangana Ranaut has to react to this.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu recently made a lot of noise for his anthology film, Ludo. The film starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao amongst others. It was hailed for his eccentric style of cinema yet again.

