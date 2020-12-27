Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta never fails to entertain us. Be it her on-screen stint as Babita Ji or her social media presence, the beauty is always there for fans rescue from boredom.

Advertisement

Munmun is profoundly known for keeping her fans hooked to social media with her stunning

pictures. Her online banter with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actor Raj Anadkat has its own set of fan base. If that’s not enough, she loves poking fun at herself to entertain her fans. And today, we’ll be talking about her one such post which literally made us laugh out loud.

Advertisement

While scrolling through Munmun Dutta’s Instagram profile, we got our hands on one interesting post. It shows how her profile would have looked on platforms like Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter and Tinder. Out of all, her Tinder profile grabbed our eyeballs as it was funny as hell with the actress painted in black. She captioned her post as “IF ONLY I WAS ON TINDER”.

Check out the post shared by Munmun Dutta below:

Meanwhile, back in 2018, on one of Munmun’s picture, a user made an unpleasant remark. He said, “Ek raat ka kitna (how much for one night)”. While most of the times, such comments are ignored by celebs, she decided to shut the nasty user with a befitting reply.

Munmun Dutta wrote, “Kyu be saale bh*dwe idhar bhik maangne kyu aaya hai? Aukaad bhulgaya apna?? Bhagwan ne itna ch*t*ya shakal diya hai, toh baatein bhi ch*t*ya jaisa hi hai…Tere jaise pe toh koi thukega bhi nahi..saale naamard saamne aake ye baatein kiya kar samjha? Aur haan, socha tujhe block karne se pehle teri aukaad dikha du tujhe bh*dwe. Samjha gawar? Chal ja ab..teri badsurat shakal leke kahin aur ch*t*yapa kar”.

(Why have you come here to beg? Did you forget your standard? You talk rubbish just like your face. No one would even spit on you. If you are brave, come forward and talk. And one more thing, I thought it’s better to show you your standard before I block you. Understood you illiterate guy? Now go from here with your ugly face and spread filth somewhere else)

Must Read: Radhe: Salman Khan Treats Fans With Birthday Surprise As He Announces Release Date!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube