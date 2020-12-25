Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show is known for its quirky characters and relatable plot. From Dilip Joshi to Munmun Dutta, every actor of the show enjoys a great fan following. On social media, there are many fake profiles of the actors too, who are trying to impersonate the celebrity.

Advertisement

Talking about Munmun aka Babita Ji, the actress herself is very active on social media and keeps posting her photos on the platform for her fans.

Advertisement

Recently, a troll tried to slip in a derogatory comment on a fake account of Munmun Dutta, and the user responded in an equally unruly language. Have a look at the comment here.

Speaking about Munmum Dutta’s verified account, the actress loves to shares daily happenings of her life with fans and also unleash the fashionista in her. She keeps her fans hooked with some beautiful pictures, which are nothing less than a treat for them.

Just two days ago, Munmun shared a post-Diwali picture. This time she was seen in simple traditional attire, white Kurti. Despite opting for minimal, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress looked cute and graceful as ever. “Candid click… Post Diwali…#candid #candidphotography #candidphoto #postdiwali #postoftheday #pictureoftheday #athome,” she captioned. Have a look at the photo.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta earlier expressed her opinion on Kavita Kaushik’s Bigg Boss 14 stint by calling her as rude. The actress also went onto share that she finds Rubina Dilaik a strong and entertaining contestant. “Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz. She forgot her own behaviour with Shardul (Pandit), Pavitra (Punia), Rubina (Dilaik) when she was the captain. Those overreactions, respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful in front of that verbal diarrhoea,” she shared.

Well, what’s your take on Munmun’s fake account’s reply to the troll? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Exclusive! Hina Khan Reminisces Childhood Christmas Memories In Kashmir: “Would Always Make A Snowman…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube