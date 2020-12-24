Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah introduced to us to beauty, Munmun Dutta. Earlier, not many were aware of how she is in her real life. But all thanks to social media, fans get to see the real avatar of the actress.

Munmun is highly active on social media platforms, especially Instagram. She loves to shares daily happenings of her life with fans and also unleash the fashionista in her. She keeps her fans hooked with some beautiful pictures, which are nothing less than a treat for them.

Just a day ago, Munmun Dutta shared a post-Diwali picture. This time she was seen in simple traditional attire, white Kurti. Despite opting for minimal, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress looked cute and graceful as ever. “Candid click… Post Diwali…#candid #candidphotography #candidphoto #postdiwali #postoftheday #pictureoftheday #athome,” she captioned.

Munmun Dutta is clearly a beauty at its best! Below is the proof:

Munmun earlier shared a picture of herself sitting in front of wall graffiti. The artwork witnessed a man in a coat, holding an umbrella for his angel. Our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita posed in multiple ways and looked beautiful. In the pictures, she could be seen wearing a lacy white Bardot top. She matched her attire with a pencil skirt and nude heels. “Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai. Pyar Se Phir Kyu Darrta Hai Dil,” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta earlier expressed her opinion on Kavita Kaushik’s Bigg Boss 14 stint by calling her as rude. The actress also went onto share that she finds Rubina Dilaik a strong and entertaining contestant. “Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz. She forgot her own behaviour with Shardul (Pandit), Pavitra (Punia), Rubina (Dilaik) when she was the captain. Those overreactions, respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful in front of that verbal diarrhoea,” she shared.

