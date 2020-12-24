‘Preggers’ Neha Kakkar Says The Baby Kicked; Rohanpreet Singh Rushes To Comfort, Watch

Neha Kakkar is currently on a different tangent altogether. The singer recently tied the knot with her boyfriend, Rohanpreet Singh. The two met on the sets of Nehu Da Vyah and soon fell in love. Everyone was surprised when Neha recently announced her pregnancy with a baby bump. However, it was later revealed to be a promotional tactic for her song, ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar.’

As most fans know, Neha has been going quite parallel with her personal and professional life. She released Nehu Da Vyah and it turned the signature song of her wedding. The singer will eventually gear up for the next stage of her life with Rohanpreet. We don’t know when she plans to have a child but the song for sure is ready!

During a promotional video from Khyaal Rakhya Kar sets, Neha Kakkar could be seen eating Pani puri. She was seen wearing a jumpsuit with a visible baby bump as she enjoyed the dish. As the videographer was saying Rohanpreet Singh that he’s very happy for her, Neha interrupted and yelled, “kick maara.”

Rohanpreet rushes and keeps his hand on Neha Kakkar’s bump as she goes ‘ohhh.’ Everybody gradually bursts into laughter, knowing that it is all fake a part of the promotional gig.

“Hehehehe.. @rohanpreetsingh. Thank youuu for giving the best kind of love to #KhyaalRakhyaKar We’re Trending No.1. P.S. Kaisa filter laga diya yahan @raghav.sharma.14661 Love you #NehuDiaries #NehuPreet,” Neha captioned her post.

Brother and singer Tony Kakkar took to the comment section and wrote, “Cuteness overloaded.”

Rohanpreet Singh too wrote, “Abhi Batata Hun Isse.. Mere Babuu ko KICK Maar Rha hai??!!”

Many others took to the comment section and poured praises for the couple!

Meanwhile, Khyaal Rakhya Kar released on 22nd December and the video has already garnered 20 million views.

