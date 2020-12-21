Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom in the world. The characters of the show have become hugely popular post the success of the show including Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta and Shailesh Lodha.

Munmun is a great actress but do you know who recommended her for the role of Babita Iyer on the show?

It’s none other than Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. Yes, you heard that right. In fact, Munmun Dutta calls him ‘Sir’ out of respect because he’s a senior actor to her on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Dilip Joshi, at one point in time, was the highest-paid actor on television and all thanks to his stint on the show. According to India.com, the 52-year-old actor is paid 1.5 lakhs per episode. Those are some really huge numbers, isn’t it?

Disha Vakani who used to play the character of ‘Dayaben’ on the show was once the highest-paid television actress with 1.25 lakhs per episode.

Back in 2017, she went on maternity leave and never came back. If the reports are to be believed, Vakani demanded 1.5 lakhs per episode from the makers and they didn’t agree with the same and hence this.

In fact, a while ago it was reported that the makers are not announcing her exit from the show because of the viewer’s and audience’s attention. Once they announce, it might affect the TRP of the show.

There has been a lot of brouhaha around Vakani coming back to the show and back in October, we spoke to Asit Modi on the same to which he replied, “Abhi kuch pakka nahi hai. Negotiations aise kuch hota nahi hai.” (Nothing is confirmed as of now, no negotiations as such are on-going.)

