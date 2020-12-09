Out of all those arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau in the drug nexus probe in Bollywood, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty has spent the longest time in jail. The agency arrested both siblings for procuring drugs in September. While Rhea walked out on bail in 28 days, Showik’s plea was rejected twice. Turns out it is a sigh of relief for the Chakraborty family as the NDPS court has granted Showik bail and below is all you need to know what the judgement about the complete row says.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty was one of the prime suspects in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While the CBI and ED probes interrogated her, they found a drugs angle and alerted the NCB. The narcotics agency took over and found links between Rhea, Showik and peddlers. After which a raid also allegedly found drugs at their home and the two were arrested for the same.

Advertisement

Now as per a report in SpotboyE, Showik Chakraborty has walked out with bail. The NDPS court granted him the same and even said that the charged under financing illicit drug trafficking do not apply to Showik. He was booked under Section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. If the charges weren’t invoked and Showik was proved guilty, he would have to spend 20 years in jail.

“Considering the role of the present applicant as alleged, I find that… Section 27A of NDPS Act does not apply to the case of the applicant,” the court stated as per the report.

The court added, “The ingredients of Section 27A of the NDPS Act are absent in the case of applicant. The recovery of contraband from accused Anuj Keswani has no concern with the applicant. Therefore, in the present case stringent provision of Section 37 of NDPS Act do not apply.”

The NDPS court also drew parallel with Rhea judgement at the Bombay Court. They made it clear that no drugs was procured from Showik Chakraborty. Back then while granting bail to Rhea, the court had said that procuring drugs does not mean the Jalebi actor financed it’s trafficking.

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Salman Khan Takes The Shah Rukh Khan Route For Antim? Read On

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube