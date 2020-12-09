Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The news left everyone across the world baffled. He was just 34 years old with a promising career in his hand. The investigation around his unfortunate demise by alleged suicide is currently under investigation by the CBI. Latest reports suggest that SSR wanted to foray into Hollywood and settle in Los Angeles. Below are all the details you need.

Over the past few months, a lot of revelations have been made. On one hand, rumours suggest that the actor was done with his showbiz career and wanted to quit his profession and do farming. It was girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who allegedly stopped him from doing so. Other reports suggest that he had a handful of films that he planned to work on post the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

Now, adding to it all, close friend Vishad Dubey now claims that the actor wanted to settle in LA with a successful career in Hollywood. Recently, Kedarnath completed two years and many including director Abhishek Kapoor penned an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Amongst others was also Vishad Dubey, who took to his unverified Instagram account and drafted a long post. The post featured Sushant Singh Rajput sitting amidst the mountains with a cup in his hand and headphones on his ears.

Vishad recalled the memories as, “He left for Kedarnath shoot, leaving me home with the homework of reading 4/5 books ( Tipping point, Influence etc.) preparing individual summary and eventually a snapshot of actionable practices ( what Job Description I had) so as to discuss it with Him post His return after around a month. Since I had a month, I was making progress at my own pace and suddenly after 2 weeks He like a ‘demanding Client’ calls and enquires, ‘Bhai ho gai saari? ‘I replied, ‘lagbhag 2 ho gai hain, teesri start kar raha”, a little disappointed He continued,’ Aisa Kar, is weekend tab sab karke, flight pakad kar yaha Kedarnath aaja, yahi discuss karlenge”. I said ‘Theek hai’ and started preparing, packed few clothes (thinking will discuss and return in a few days) and after around 3 days reached Gaurikund (Kedarnath) and met Him.”

He continued, “The second night there we started discussing and after around an hour of discussion, He said ‘Maza nahi aaya yaar..’ and continued, ‘Sun ab sirf Bollywood nahi karenge, jo humare bachhe hue commitments and movie discussions hain unhe jaldi poora karenge and 2020 tak Hollywood mei honge, ye raha detailed plan’ And He showed me a rough sketch of His dream LA home which later translated, as a start , into ‘Orion’. Later we deliberated from scratch about what all needs to be done. He continued, ‘ Ab yahi par reh baaki shoot bhar aur hum discuss karte rahenge’.”

Check out Vishad Dubey’s entire post on Sushant Singh Rajput below:

Sushant Singh Rajput in Hollywood was a dream of every SSR fan. But now, it only remains a wish.

