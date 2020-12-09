Looks like Shahid Kapoor has made some changes in his schedule. Currently shooting for Jersey, the actor was expected to shoot Yoddha next. But it seems he’s planning to work with Raj & DK first.

Advertisement

Shahid’s Jersey is said to have witnessed a massive roadblock. It happened due to the farmers’ protest in Chandigarh, where the team was shooting. While that remained sad news, there also remains happy news. The actor is all set to begin the work on his debut web series but there remain some change of plans in terms of his schedule. Read on for all the scoop below.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor has some meaty projects in his kitty. Apart from Jersey, the actor has recently signed Yoddha, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is a Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. Shahid will also be seen in a film based on the life of Farukh Bullsara.

But what fans have been most excited for is his digital debut. The project is being helmed by ace director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Earlier it was said that Shahid Kapoor will be shooting for Yoddha right after he wraps up Jersey. But now, it seems that the actor will be hitting the sets of Raj & DK’s web series.

A source close to Pinkvilla confirms the same as, “Shahid has decided to first shoot for the Amazon Prime series that will also be his big debut on the digital platform. The series, an action thriller, is based in Mumbai and Delhi and will go on floors in the first week of January 2021. The show will be shot extensively in the two cities because it requires the beach as a prime location and will require four months of filming to be complete. Shahid will wrap up the Raj and DK show by April and only after that, he will jump onto the action drama being put together by Shashank.”

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently working on Jersey. The film is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in integral roles.

Which of the Shahid Kapoor project are you most excited for? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Anand Deverakonda On ‘Before’ Trilogy: “It Was Able To Entertain Us In A Different Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube