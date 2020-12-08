The entire nation is feeling a strong wave of reactions due to the ongoing farmers’ protest. A huge number of agitators, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting in the capital of the country as well as in their respective states. Now, owing to the same, Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming Jersey is facing the heat.

In the last few days, the team of Shahid starrer has been working at a brisk pace and we have seen several updates coming in. Now, the film has seen a change in plan owing to protests. Reportedly, the team was shooting in Chandigarh before moving to Kasauli and Dehradun. But now, the plan has been changed as protests are on its peak.

A source close to Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey quotes, “Days into the shoot in Chandigarh, the makers felt it would be difficult to pull off the remaining shoot amid the current scenario. So, the team quickly changed their plan and headed to Dehradun last week. Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and the cast will film certain portions in the Uttarakhand capital over the next few days and will return to Chandigarh in the last leg of the schedule. They have about three days’ work left in the city,” reports Mid Day.

Being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is an official remake of 2019 Telugu hit by the same name.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur recently opened up on shooting for the film amidst the pandemic conditions. While talking to IANS she said, “When we decided to go back to work, we had anticipated this situation. It is worrisome but I have complete faith in my team. If we follow guidelines and adopt the strictest measures, we will be able to conclude the film without any hassles.”

Mrunal said the unit was ready with adequate amenities.

“We have doctors and sanitary officers on set who keep an eye on things to reduce the chance of us coming in contact with the virus. At this given point of time, we can hope for a better time and with a vaccine in the vicinity, we will be able to pull through the phase,” she added.

