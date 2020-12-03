Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for his mother Neelima Azeem on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Shahid posted a picture on Instagram, where Neelima can be seen sitting on a boat and looking at birds flying.

Advertisement

Alongside the image, Shahid Kapoor wrote: “Mom….. I love you ….. happy happy birthday.”

Shahid Kapoor is the son of Neelima and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

On the work front, Shahid is busy with his upcoming film “Jersey”. The sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish. Till now, the film has been shot in Uttarakhand and Chandigarh. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor’s father, Pankaj Kapur.

Meanwhile, Shahid is sending out happy vibes while soaking in the sun in the hills.

The actor took to Instagram to share some pictures from the hills.

Shahid gave a glimpse of his Sunday morning breakfast view, which was all about hills and greenery. The actor also shared some selfies with the sun shining bright on his face. He wore a black furry hoodie to keep himself warm.

What are your thoughts on Shahid’s wish for his mother? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Diljit Dosanjh Calls Out Kangana Ranaut For Misidentifying Mahinder Kaur: “…Phelan Tameez Sikho”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube