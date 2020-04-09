Did You Know? It Took 12 Years For Shahid Kapoor To Deliver Another Hit In The Form Of Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor who became a household name with his recent blockbuster Kabir Singh, has been there in the industry for 17 years now. He started his filmy journey with Ishq Vishk to become a prominent chocolate boy in Bollywood during that time. He did glimpse us with his potential of pulling off some different avatars too, but couldn’t manage the expected commercial success despite garnering critical acclaim.

His last Hit was Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met that released in 2007. It also had Kareena Kapoor Khan as a female lead and it found a good connect with the audience. Since then, we saw him as a mass hero with Prabhudheva’s R…Rajkumar, and he also displayed his versatility by opting for roles like Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat and of course, Kabir Singh.

Since Jab We Met, he delivered some good successes but failed to bring one bonafide ‘Hit’ under his kitty. Yes, one can argue that his Padmaavat scored a triple century but the fact is, it wasn’t a clear Hit due to its mammoth budget. It was in the last year that his Kabir Singh exploded at the box office and emerged as a monstrous Hit or either Super-Duper Hit (as per our verdict table). One could say that after waiting for so long, Shahid finally got his due.

Speaking about Kabir Singh, the film made at a cost of 60 crores, went onto fetch 278.24 crores.

We hope for more such much-deserved Hits for him!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!