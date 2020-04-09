ThrowbackThursday: Balika Vadhu’s Dadi Sa AKA Surekha Sikri’s Unseen Picture & Lesser Known Facts

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri who is most fondly known for her portrayal of the character of Kalyani Devi aka Dadi Sa in Colors’ show Balika Vadhu is a critically acclaimed actress. Not many people know that the actress is actually a graduate from National School Of Drama and has been a part of many plays, films, and parallel cinema.

Recently, an Instagram handle named Rare photo Club shared an unseen throwback photo of Sikri, looking oh-so-gorgeous. The post also reads some lesser-known facts about the actress, like she initially wanted to become a writer and indeed her sister Phulmanti wanted to become an actor.

The caption of the post: ‘That’s a young Sureka Sikri in a play at stage. Sikri graduated from NSD in 1968, and worked with the NSD Repertory Company for over a decade, acting in a lot of plays, before shifting base to Mumbai, where her television and film career took off. Her TV serials include Godan, Saat Phere Just Mohabbat and Banegi Apni Baat. She initially wanted to be a writer. It was her sister Phulmani who wanted to become an actor and got the National School of Drama (NSD) form. Then she lost interest.

But seeing the form lying around her mother told Sureka to fill it too. She submitted the form and got selected. In the 60’s It was rare for girls to apply for college let alone an acting school like NSD. A lot of times the seats outnumbered the applications. In her batch there were just seven girls and six guys in class. From there it was no looking back. Spending close to 50 years in films she finally got the commercial fame from the audiences through 2018 blockbuster Badhai ho. Her little perseverance finally gave her big rewards. 🎥🎥🎥’

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in a short film titled Sheer Quorma and Netflix’ anthology Ghost Stories directed by Zoya Akhtar.

