Singer Dev Negi loves singing for Bollywood star Varun Dhawan because songs filmed on the GenNow star are full of energy, feel and vibe.

Dev has lent his voice to Varun’s songs like the “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” title track and “Chalti hai kya 9 se 12” in the past. Now, he has sung Teri Bhabhi in the forthcoming film Coolie No 1.

“It is actually the magic of the composers that whenever they compose the song for Varun it already has an added energy, feel and vibe, and I’m lucky they remember me every time they compose something for Varun Dhawan,” Dev Negi said.

Devi Negi while talking about Teri Bhabhi from Coolie No 1 added, “The song tells you how it should be presented and actually sung, and when we understand that by listening to the script and other things. It matches Varun’s energy,”

Dev concluded, “I’m truly lucky to sing this beautiful original track for Varun. I had my two most successful songs with him and I hope people will like this song in a similar way. There are a lot of things to keep in mind like the vibe and the language while making it.”

