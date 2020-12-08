Varun Dhawan was busy with Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s shoot. The film witnessed a major roadblock when the actor along with director Raj Mehta and Neetu Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli have been safe and sound. But a troll thinks that the Coolie No 1 actor is faking about the disease. Below is all the scoop you need.

As most know, Varun yesterday confirmed the news of contracting the virus. He took to Instagram and shared, “VITAMIN FRIENDS. So as I returned to work in the pandemic era, I have contracted COVID-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still, nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time, thank u.”

Taking to the comment section, a troll asked Varun Dhawan if he was faking being contracted with the virus. “Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai (Brother, do you actually have it or are pretending that your normal cough is Covid-19).”

Varun Dhawan did not hold himself back and clapped back like a pro. He replied, “Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don’t have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer through your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son.”

The Jug Jug Jeeyo actor, however, later deleted the comment.

Meanwhile, reports are also rife that Ranbir Kapoor sent a private air ambulance to ensure that his mother Neetu Kapoor reaches back Mumbai safely.

Varun Dhawan and Raj Mehta have decided to stay back at the shooting location.

Yesterday, Maniesh Paul, who is also a part of the cast also was diagnosed positive.

We hope that the cast and crew of Jug Jugg Jeeyo recover at the earliest!

