Fardeen Khan is making headlines because of his drastic weight loss. His pictures went crazy viral in no time and his fans from all across the country started hailing him for this shocking transformation.

The Khushi actor was spotted at Mukesh Chhabra’s office and fans speculated if he’s making a comeback in the films or not. Well, below is all you need to know.

Talking about his weight loss journey with Times Of India, Fardeen Khan revealed the idea of the same and said, “I had stepped back then. I was happy. It was this year that I wasn’t feeling 25 anymore. I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing.”

The Khushi actor further continued, “ I started eating right and healthy coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best.”

Fardeen Khan also revealed the reason behind shifting to London as he and his wife were facing challenges in having kids and said, “We moved to London, purely because we were facing challenges in having kids. I wanted to be the major support to my wife in that phase. Also when I saw my bundles of joy, I wanted to take my own sweet time and spend time with them. My daughter is now 7, my son is 3.”

For the unversed, Fardeen shifted to London back in 2010 and has mostly been there. The Fida actor came back last month and revealed that his family is planning to stay back in Mumbai next year as well.

Talking about his career in Bollywood, Khan revealed, “The plan to produce and direct films is very much on. But for now, I return to acting with full focus and energy. There are opportunities and I am testing the waters. What all comes my way and what I will take up, to start with, is still not finalised.”

Well, isn’t that amazing? Aren’t y’all excited for Fardeen Khan’s comeback in Bollywood? Tell us in the comments below.

