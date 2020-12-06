Fardeen Khan was one of the most popular faces of the 2000s and there’s no denying that. The actor has done some incredible work in Bollywood including films like Heyy Babyy, Fida and Khushi to name a few.

The Khushi actor was spotted yesterday at casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office and his drastic weight transformation pictures are going crazy viral on the internet.

Back in 2016, Fardeen Khan was making headlines for putting on weight and cut to this year, the Fida actor’s weight transformation will make you hit your gym right now. Take a look at the picture here:

Take a look at some of the fan reactions to Fardeen Khan’s transformation here:

Meanwhile, Fardeen Khan was spotted at Mukesh Chhabra’s office and fans speculated if the actor’s making a comeback to Bollywood.

Confirming the same with ET Times, Mukesh said, “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.”

Back in 2016, when Fardeen Khan’s weight gain pictures went viral, Khan applauded the trolls and hit back right at it in a series of tweets.

“Nt ashamed neither shamed. Nt offended. Nt depressed. Nt blind either. Happy?? Living d happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it,” Fardeen wrote in one tweet.

Following the tweet, Fardeen Khan further wrote, “happy 2 hve been d wkends entertainment 2 all u trollers. If u hve hd enough please take d time 2 look at your own reflection.. If trolling is what makes u fell better abt urslf u have 2 seriously think abt ur future prospects. My best wishes, fk.”

There were mixed reactions to his weight gain and thanking his fans who supported him for the same, the actor tweeted, “if u spoke agnst mindless trolling pls raise ur voices. This trend is disturbing. Am sre u hd a few laughs, I confess I did too.. 2 my fans, if any remain, if hve disappointed ad shocked u, all I hve 2 say is b happy 4 me. I am in a great space aftr a long time.. I appreciated your sensitivity and speaking in my defense. As always I wish you all the best. Lots of love, fardeen.”

All said and done, we would love to see Fardeen Khan making a comeback in Bollywood.

