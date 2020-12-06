Whenever we talk about Romance several Bollywood couples names crop up in our mind. But there are some real-life couples of Bollywood who are the epitome of love; then a very few names come ahead. One of the names is that of veteran actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar.

Saira Ji has devoted several years of her life just looking after her husband Dilip Ji, who means everything to her. She loves him more than anything else in the world. Dilip Ji completes 98 years on Friday, December 11, and the veteran actress revealed about her love story.

According to the candid interview in The Times Of India, Saira Banu spoke about her first meeting with Dilip Kumar. Saira revealed that she and her brother Naseem Banu have studied in England. Their mother would bring them to India every year without fail so that they never lose track of their Indian values. In one such visit, Saira Ji happened to meet Dilip Ji at a party, and she confessed falling in love with him instantly. She was only 12-years-old back then.

Saira Banu recollects that Dilip Kumar himself rejected her first chance to work with the actor. The reason she stated was that Dilip Ji did not think that she was a heroine material.

Narrating about their first date, Saira Ji revealed that One evening Dilip Ji called her and asked, “Saira, bol rahi hain?” But she was still so upset about the fact that Dilip Ji has rejected her for his movie, that her instant reply was, “Aap mujhe kyun yaad kar rahe hain? Aapaji (he used to call my mom, Aapaji) ko phone doon?” He said, “Nahin, nahin. Mujhe aapka shukriya karna tha, it was a beautiful party, and you were looking very beautiful.” From there the phone conversations began.

Saira Banu revealed, “I was shooting for ‘Pyar Mohabbat’ and ‘Jhuk Gaya Aasman’ in those days, while he was shooting for ‘Ram aur Shyam’ and ‘Aadmi’ in Madras (now Chennai). He started flying to Mumbai every evening after pack-up, he would have dinner with us and go back the next morning. This continued for 7 days. On the 4th day, he said that he’s not the kind of person who would ask me directly for going out for a drive but would like to take permission for the same from my mother and grandmother. He took permission from both, and we went to Cuffe Parade. We got down from the car and started talking. Soon, he popped up the question: ‘Will you marry me?’ (laughs).”

“Just imagine! I replied rather sarcastically, ‘How many girls have you told this to?’ (laughs). He started laughing and said, ‘I understand. I haven’t worked with you and you are angry with me . Main kya karoon, mujhe hamesha lagta tha that you are too young’. I told him that things like marriage should be spoken to elders. He said that we should go right back and talk to them. We hadn’t shifted to my new Pali Hill home till then but were staying at Napean Sea Road, Sea Belle Apartments. He returned and asked even my grandmother for ijaazat,” Saira Ji revealed.

Well, there is one more thing that Saira Banu revealed about Dilip Kumar and we are thrilled to hear this. Talking about how Shah Rukh Khan idolises Dilip Kumar, Saira Ji said, “His hairstyle and Pathani looks do have a similarity. In fact, I just got a WhatsApp that Dilip saab had also sung a song with his hands stretched, which is SRK’s signature pose. I love Shah Rukh as a beta absolutely. Sometimes he drops by to spend time with Dilip saab. I touch his hair with affection.”

What do you think about Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar’s relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

