COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down a bit. It’s just that we have adapted ourselves to the new normal. Amongst the most vulnerable people are television and film artists, who had to shoot amid the restrictions. In the past few months, we have seen several celebs contracting the virus and amongst such was tv actress Shrenu Parikh.

Advertisement

Known for her stint in Ishqbaaz and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Shrenu was diagnosed with COVID-19 five months back. But now, she has fully recovered and recently shot for a music video. Just like every other person, she was a bit nervous and had mixed emotions on returning back to work.

Advertisement

While speaking to India Forums, Shrenu Parikh shared her experience of shooting after recovering from COVID-19. “This was my first shoot after recovering from COVID-19 and facing the camera again after almost five months made me quite emotional. I felt a rush of emotions because I had really missed being on the sets. While I was excited, I was a bit nervous and scared as well because a few months back, I had probably contracted the virus while I was on the set for a shoot. But overall, I loved the experience,” she said.

Shrenu Parikh said it was a blessing a disguise as she got time to rest. “Although it was a very hectic day, I enjoyed every bit of it. It was a much-needed break from staying indoors all the time and I felt rejuvenated. When you haven’t faced the camera for months, it’s pretty common to feel a bit jittery. I have been working out to gradually lose weight and I was very conscious about how I was looking. But eventually, I managed to do a good job,” she added.

Shrenu further explained shooting experience amid restrictions and extra precautions, “The entire shooting experience is drastically different now. The sets and makeup rooms are sanitised at regular intervals, and we are shooting with fewer people (about one-fourth of what we usually have on the sets). Constant announcements are made requesting people to wear masks. The actors are the most vulnerable people on any set because we can’t be wearing a mask all the time, and come into contact with many people. I am now extra careful and while people may think that I am paranoid, I can’t really help it. After the kind of experience that I had while battling COVID-19, I feel that all of us need to be very careful while working.”

Must Read: Hina Khan On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star Divya Bhatnagar’s Death: “Praying For Your Peaceful Passing”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube