We recently told you that the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo came to a halt after some of the cast tested positive for Coronavirus. Those names include Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta. Luckily, Anil Kapoor was safe and tested negative for the same. Ranbir Kapoor, who is too close to his mom, went out of his way to help her.

Advertisement

With what we hear, Varun and Raj have decided to stay back at the shooting location. But, Ranbir did not want to leave his mom alone at such times. Hence, he went out of his way to bring her back. Continue reading further to know more.

Advertisement

As per reports in ETimes, Ranbir Kapoor made all the arrangements for the air ambulance for his mother Neetu Kapoor to travel to Mumbai from Chandigarh. She is now in Mumbai and recuperating. Though she is in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Kapoor are still in Chandigarh in isolation. A source has quoted to the portal, “Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there.”

This morning, Varun Dhawan made a post and informed all about him being COVID positive. He wrote, “VITAMIN FRIENDS. So as I returned to work in the pandemic era, I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production, but still, nothing is certain in life, especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u.” Check out the post below:

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor had shared a picture from the sets and thanked Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for following all the needed protocols to be safe amidst pandemic. But, as we all know that despite the required precautions, anyone can test positive for the same.

Well, we must say that Neetu Kapoor is one lucky mother to have a son like Ranbir Kapoor who can do anything to see his mother safe. Kudos Ranbir!

Must Read: Exclusive! Arshad Warsi On Golmaal 5 Shoot Update: “One Fine Day, Rohit Shetty Will Call…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube