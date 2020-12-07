Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was working in full swing for his next release Coolie No 1 promotions and also shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Turned out that the ongoing pandemic decided to lay its wrath on the film and Neetu Kapoor, Dhawan and the filmmaker tested positive of COVID-19. Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli are safe. As we speak Varun Dhawan has just confirmed the news with an Instagram post and below is what precisely the actor has to say.

Team Jug Jugg Jeeyo that includes Varun, Neetu, Kiara, Anil and Prajakta aka MostlySane were shooting in Chandigarh under director Raj Mehta. The team left for the city last month to wind up a month schedule. But the pandemic had different plans. Later last week, the news broke in that the cast by has contracted the virus. Following the same, it was confirmed that Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli did not come in contact with it. It was Varun Dhawan Neetu Kapoor and Raj Mehta who tested positive.

Varun has now decided to open up on the same. In an Instagram post, the actor has confirmed being COVID-19 positive. The actor first shared a screenshot of a video call that he was having with his friends. In the caption, he mentioned how he contracted the virus, and all the necessary guidelines were followed. The actor expressed that life is uncertain and especially not COVID-19.

In the caption, Varun Dhawan wrote, “VITAMIN FRIENDS. So as I returned to work in the pandemic era, I have contracted COVID-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time, thank u.”

But turned out, the actor deleted that post and put up a new one. The new post by Varun Dhawan had the same caption but this time with a picture of him.

Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No 1 next. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and is directed by father, David Dhawan. It hits Amazon Prime Video on December 25 this year.

