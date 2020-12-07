Akhil Sachdeva, who has a bunch of popular romantic songs to his credit, is looking forward to beginning a new chapter of his life. He is all set to tie the knot with Tanya Gulla, his best friend who eventually became his lady love, on 7th December at the beautiful Samode Haveli in Jaipur.

Rewinding to the time when he met Tanya for the first time, Akhil Sachdeva says, “Tanya had come to my concert six years back when she was just 19. She saw me for the first time and told her mother that when she grows up, she would want to marry me. After my concert, her mother came to me and said that to me. We became friends after that.”

Their love story seems to be straight out of a Bollywood film. Akhil Sachdeva shares, “She knows me in and out. We have been thick friends since the past five-six years. There was a time when we were not talking to each other. Back then, I didn’t know that one day, I would be marrying the girl who wanted to marry me when she saw me for the first time. It is like a fairy tale. Tanya’s dream is coming true and I am so happy to be able to give this to her (laughs). And I am glad that I am marrying her.” Have a look at the Sangeet pictures here.

Akhil reveals that the wedding was supposed to happen next year but was shifted to an earlier date and it is mandatory for the guests attending the wedding to bring in their Covid-19 reports two days prior to the event.

The Humsafar singer also confides he had to cut down on the number of guests to keep all health risks at bay. “I wish I didn’t have to cancel the invitation for so many people. I had to say a no to my distant relatives and friends and peers from the music fraternity. Earlier, we had planned to invite more than 200 people but we came down to 120 odd people. But I’m sure that with my family and closest friends, it will be one wedding to remember,” he says, adding, “When things get better next year, I would want to throw a celebration once again to those who cannot attend it now.”

Excited for the next phase of his life, Akhil shares the reason behind zeroing down on Samode Haveli as the venue for the big day. “I am somebody who is all about emotions and that shows in my music. So, I wanted to go for a venue which would suit my vibe. I want to be comfortable with the venue where I am to get married. Samode Haveli is a 200-year old ancient haveli in the Pink City. 7th December is the busiest day of the year for weddings and I am super lucky and glad to be getting married on that day in my choice of the venue,” he signs off.

