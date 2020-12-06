Kangana Ranaut is currently at the eye of the storm following her comment of an elderly Punjabi woman in the farmer protest. Now, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has issued a notice to the actress for addressing the elderly lady as a daily-wager.

For those who do not know, in a now-deleted tweet, the Queen actress had compared the octogenarian woman, who belongs to a farmer family, with Bilkis daadi of Shaheen Bagh protest. The notice sent by the committee has asked the actress to apologise over her series of tweets otherwise there would be legal action taken against her.

The SGPC is currently headed by Bibi Jagir Kaur. Bibi Jagir got elected for the third time at the annual meeting of the SGPC general house held inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. The SGPC, considered a mini-parliament of Sikh religious affairs, has an annual budget of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.

The SGPC, which has control over Sikh religious affairs, manages gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including the holiest of Sikh shrines Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, this isn’t the first legal notice she has received for her remark comparing the aged Punjabi farmer lady to Shaheen Bhag dadi. A couple of days ago, the Shiromani Akali Dal sent her a legal notice. Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to Twitter to announce that a legal notice has been sent to the Tanu Weds Manu actress for her insensitive remarks. He wrote, “We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest.”

