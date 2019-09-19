Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Varun Dhawan's Koimoi Filmometer

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 91.66% (2 + 4 + 3 + 2)/12 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
122432102
Student Of The Year
Humpty Sharma Ki DulhaniaMain Tera Hero
BadlapurABCD 2
DilwaleDilwale
Dishoom
Badrinath Ki DulhaniaJudwaa 2Judwaa 2
Sui DhaagaOctober
Kalank

