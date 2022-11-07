Alia Bhatt is now on cloud 9 as she became the mother of her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, yesterday. It’s a festive mood for Kapoor and Bhatt family. The newbie mummy is healthy and fine, as well as her newly born daughter. Now, a throwback video where she is talking about naming her daughter is going viral on the internet. Scroll down below to check out the video!

Alia and Ranbir, after being together for 5 years tied the knot on April 14, 2022, on their house balcony with only their close friends and family. However, within 2 months of their marriage, the couple announced their pregnancy news to the world and their fans went crazy after knowing the ‘good news’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, coming back to the viral video on social media, Alia Bhatt had once revealed a name that she would like to give to her then yet-to-be-born daughter. While promoting Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh at a dance reality show, she had asked a young contestant to spell her name, and in nervousness, the kid had spelt ‘A-L-M-A-A’. Listening to it, Alia shared that she loved the name. She said, “Almaa bohot hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Almaa rakhungi.”

Check out the video here:

Well, even though there hasn’t been any confirmation on the same or names being surfaced yet, this cute video is sure to win your hearts. On the other hand, once Ranbir Kapoor also shared that he would like to have a daughter of his own too. It seems, God has heard both of their pleas and sent an angel to them. While announcing their baby’s arrival, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared, “ And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Well, we are obsessed with their baby girl too. We can’t wait to get a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir’s daughter, what about you? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Arbaaz Khan & Malaika Arora’s Son Arhaan Is All Geared Up For Bollywood Entry, Has Already Worked On Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram