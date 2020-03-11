Badrinath Ki Dulhania Turns 3! Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Walk Down The Memory Lane

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” recently completed three years since it was released.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Alia shared a clip from the Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘s song, featuring her playing Holi with Varun.

“Happy Holi” popped up on her Insta story at the end of the video with the hashtag “#3yearsofbkd”.

Varun too shared his glimpse from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, in which he can be seen dancing on the hit title track.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” is a sequel to Alia and Varun’s 2014 film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania“.

Alia and Varun both have a kitty full of films right now. Varun recently wrapped up the shoot for the remake of Coolie No. 1. Alia, on the other hand, is juggling between the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and also has Sadak 2.

