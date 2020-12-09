Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment world. The couple recently appeared on India’s most favourite comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Neha and Rohanpreet graced the show twinning in blue and white outfits. While the Cola-Cola singer appeared in a white top and blue denim, her husband wore a blue shirt and blue pants with a white t-shirt underneath. He made an applaud-worthy entry on ‘Tenu Leke Main Jawanga’ song.

As we are aware that the host always ends up asking his guests a series of quirky questions. The couple enjoyed Kapil’s wacky questions and spilled the beans on their love story as well. What grabbed our attention was Neha Kakkar had to react on the rumours that she had charged fees from her father-in-law for performing at her own wedding.

Neha Kakkar‘s cute reply won many hearts. The ‘Second Hand Jawani’ singer and beau Rohanpreet Singh, at first laughed their hearts out after hearing the rumour, then Neha sweetly answered that the rumour wasn’t true. She further said that her father-in-law is so sweet that even if she had asked for fees from him, he wouldn’t have hesitated and paid her.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar also revealed how they first met in Chandigarh in August. She also pointed out that her husband remembers everything from the first time they met. He said that they both met for a music video and the song was written and composed by Neha.

Rohanpreet Singh also admitted that his life has been changed after meeting Neha, who also spoke about his personality. She said that she fell in love with him after noticing his adorable behaviour on the sets. Calling him a beautiful human being, she also revealed that Rohan asked for her Snapchat ID.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are indeed a couple made in heaven. What are your views on the couple’s candid answers on the show? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

