Destiny works in the strangest possible ways. This could well hold true for Kaagaz which has Salman Khan on board as well, what with the superstar stepping in as a presenter as well as the producer on the film. All of this happened when he was shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat at Malta back in 2018. As many would remember, Satish Kaushik had a part to play too in the film as the captain of the ship where and there were some comedy scenes between the duo. This is where the actor-filmmaker happened to narrate Kaagaz to Salman Khan. Impressed, he pronto decided to have his name attached to the film.

“I was anyways working on the film and everything was ready. When I connected with Salman in Malta, I told him about the core concept of Kaagaz. When he said that he found it quite interesting, I just asked him if he could present the film. He heard the narration and immediately came in board,” confirms Satish Kaushik, who has been carrying with him the dream of making Kaagaz for as many as 18 years, ever since he heard the story first.

For the filmmaker, it was also a happy reunion with the actor with whom he delivered a very successful Tere Naam back in 2003.

“After Tere Naam, I am glad to be associating with Salman Khan on something different like this,” says Satish Kaushik, who also has an important part to play in Kaagaz which is spearheaded by Pankaj Tripathi, “Tere Naam was such an emotional love story and now Kaagaz is also not something which is run of the mill. When you would watch the film, you will realise that it has a lot of heart.”

Moreover, with Salman Khan’s name attached to the Kaagaz, there was added credibility that the film gained.

“Yea, with Salman coming on board, I got a lot of confidence as well. Everyone knows how successful we were in Tere Naam. It is a good luck for Kaagaz to have Salman in there. Moreover, right through the making and now release, there has been no interference at all from him. We all are liking forward to the response now,” adds Satish Kaushik.

With the film arriving on ZEE5 on 7th Jan and also select theatres in UP, we too are looking forward to what does the film have to offer to the audience on release.

