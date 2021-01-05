Bhagyashree made a promising debut in Bollywood with Sooraj Barjatya film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya‘ opposite superstar Salman Khan. Inspite of becoming an overnight star, the actress decided to take a back seat and concentrate on her family life. Now she will be seen in Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam.

Now having worked with two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, the actress pointed out a common thing between both. She also revealed why she initially rejected Maine Pyar Kiya before giving a final nod for the film.

Talking to ETimes, Bhagyashree revealed the common thing between Salman Khan and Prabhas. She said, “Both of them believe in themselves and that’s what makes them work towards what they want to do.” And when she was asked about how she became Suman of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’? the actress made a surprising revelation.

The Humko Deewana Kar Gaye actress said, “If today’s generation reads this, they will think I was out of my mind because who refuses a film like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya!’ But I didn’t want to do it. Instead, I wanted to go abroad for higher studies and had also secured admission. However, my father wanted me to complete my education in India itself and we were arguing over it when ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ came my way.”

Bhagyashree also revealed that she had rejected Sooraj Barjatya’s offer seven times before taking up the role of Suman. She said that even though she liked the subject and the story of the film, she couldn’t be able to take it up. The director who was persistent with her came up with changes in the script almost 7 times and each time she would come up with a new excuse. However, the eight-time she couldn’t refuse it as she didn’t have any excuse to reject the offer.

She was also asked whether the director had approached any other actress for the role in the film. The actress said to the publication, “If he had gone to Sridevi or Madhuri Dixit and got a ‘no’ in response, it would be understandable but I was a newbie who no one knew about. He was persistent that I do the film. To be honest, in my heart I always felt it was a lovely story and each time I sent him back, I would feel sad. But during the course of filming, I fell in love with the profession, which I had never even considered as a career option. In fact, in all of my school plays I had played a tree because I was petrified of facing the audience.”

