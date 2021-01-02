We all know that Maine Pyar Kiya was a big one for Salman Khan. The film made him a huge star as he played the iconic character of Prem. But he was not the only one whose life changed with the Sooraj Barjatya directorial. Mohnish Bahl who played a negative role in the film was going through a rough patch of his career earlier. And the film gave him the push he needed.

In a recent interview, Mohnish Bahl opened up about how Maine Pyar Kiya changed his life. He also shared that he was thinking of becoming a pilot before he got the film because as per him his career had ended.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Mohnish said that it was Salman Khan who helped him bag the role, “By the time I got Maine Pyar Kiya, not only had I started my career, but also ended it. I thought I was finished after a few flops and was planning to become a pilot. I was working on getting my commercial flying license as I wanted to get a job in something I like doing – in the aviation sector. Salman Khan and I bumped into each other one day and we became friends. He was also trying to get into the business of filmmaking, so when he got this break in MPK, he recommended my name for the villain’s role,” he said.

“It was tricky for me to do a villain’s role those days, as I was a flop hero. Any inclination I had to play hero was over by then. So I took on the villain’s role, but never expected that this would be the start of an actual career for me, which still makes me viable even 30 years later,” he added.

Starring Bhagyashree in lead along with Salman Khan, Maine Pyar Kiya released in 1989. The film did a business of 14 crores back then and proved to be the highest grosser of the year. Later Mohnish Bahl did films with like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain with Salman Khan & Sooraj Barjatya.

