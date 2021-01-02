As far as good content is concerned, 2020 will always be remembered for the Pratik Gandhi starrer Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Directed by Hansal Mehta and his filmmaker-son Jai Mehta, the show was adapted from Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book, The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away. The series received love from all quarters and is still widely discussed on the social media platforms.

However, do you know Scam 1992 shares one commonality with the iconic cookery show, Khana Khazana? Hosted by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Khana Khazana began to air in the 90s and largely revolved around the Indian cuisine.

Interestingly, the common factor between these two spectacular shows is its director. Yes, you read that right. Hansal Mehta who directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has also directed Zee TV’s Khana Khazana. Interesting right? Now we know why we loved the cookery show so much.

In July, last year Hansal Mehta had even tweeted about Khana Khazana. The Scam 1992 filmmaker wrote, “I began my career with Khana Khazana because a man named @subhashchandra believed in me.”

I began my career with Khana Khazana because a man named @subhashchandra believed in me. I made my first film with a producer called RV Pandit a staunch RSS member and BJP supporter. Differing politics and ideology never interfered in our relationships. They never should. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 2, 2020

Back in 2017, when Sanjeev Kapoor had posted a picture of himself with Hansal dining at his residence he had said, “With famed director Hansal Mehta for dinner at home. Good food, good company. Not many know that he is one who conceptualized Khana Khazana & discovered Sanjeev Kapoor :) Thanks Hansal.” To which the Aligarh director responded, “Thank you Sanjeev for a journey of food and friendship. Khana Khazana will always remain most special to me.”

With famed director Hansal Mehta for dinner at home. Good food, good company 🍽 pic.twitter.com/4KBcz1iNz4 — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) August 3, 2017

We wonder if Sanjeev Kapoor & Hansal Mehta would want to bring another season of Khana Khazana. We are sure it will give other cookery shows a run for its money.

Meanwhile, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story continues to create ripples with Mehta and his leading man Pratik Gandhi appearing on major year-end round table discussions. Both direction and performances in the show have been widely appreciated.

