Anusha Dandekar welcomed the new year on a positive note. The VJ took to social media and shared a lengthy post of her breakup with ex Karan Kundra, being cheated and lied to in a relationship and much more.

Advertisement

The VJ-turned-actress also shared some advice for her fans and followers. Read on to know what she wrote below.

Advertisement

In a lengthy social media post, Anusha Dandekar revealed the reason behind breaking up with ex Karan Kundra. She wrote on Instagram, “Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart… yes I love hard, so hard… yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to… yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself… And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive…”

Anusha Dandekar continued, “You have watched me Love so openly… now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again some day…”

Sharing advice about to her fans, “My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve…”

Anusha Dandekar concluded her post writing, “Thankyou for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you❤️ Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me…☺️”

For the unversed, Anusha hosted several seasons of MTV’s Love School with Karan Kundra. The couple dated for around five years.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Achieves A Digital Milestone, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube