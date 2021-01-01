Unlike the last season, Bigg Boss 14 isn’t raking expected ratings which is why wild card entrants have been brought. Thankfully, one of the entrants, Rakhi Sawant is adding the much-needed masala element in the house. Now, in order to bring more excitement, makers are all set to rope in Rakhi’s husband too.

Just a few days back, Rakhi’s husband, Ritesh confirmed being approached by Bigg Boss 14 makers. He too is interested to get inside the house. Now, he has revealed some more details on his much-anticipated entry.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Rakhi Sawant’s husband quoted, “They (Bigg Boss 14 makers) had reached out to me for stage sharing but I have clearly mentioned to them that I don’t want to do that. If you all want me to come on the show, then take me as a contestant and lock me inside the house. Discussions are on now as they wanted me to enter this week but I am occupied with some personal work. So, I can only enter in the first or second week of January. Things haven’t been fixed yet but they are working on it.”

Speaking of the atmosphere in Bigg Boss 14 house, Ritesh said, “I feel groups have been made and pairings are done. Jasmin Bhasin has Aly’s support. Rubina is there inside with her husband. Which is unfair for other contestants to an extent.” He even went onto praise Rubina Dilaik’s husband and actor, Abhinav Shukla. “The only contestant who is genuine inside is Abhinav Shukla. He is not physically aggressive with others. I don’t like people calling him a weak contestant as Bigg Boss is a mind game and he is playing it really well. I don’t see that potential in any other contestant who can take the show ahead. I believe he deserves to win and I will be supporting him to win the show,” he added.

Surprisingly, Rakhi Sawant’s husband says, “I don’t find myself deserving to win, this not my cup of tea.”

Is Ritesh truly deserving or not, let’s see when he enters the controversial house!

