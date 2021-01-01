COVID-19 forced everyone to stay indoors during most part of the previous year and in those tough times television came to the rescue for many. While the ongoing shows were put on a halt owing to the restriction on filming, some of the older shows kept the viewers hooked to the small screens.

In fact, in 2020 television and its stars both became a part of major news and stories. While some shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat broke TRP records, some actors unfortunately made it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. With the tumultuous year now behind us, we do a quick recap of 5 things that rocked the Indian television in 2020. Have a dekko.

Ramayan & Mahabharat Break Records

The beginning of lockdown in March was particularly a difficult phase for everyone as the experience of being stuck in the house for days together was relatively new. And during that time the decision to re-telecast TV shows Ramayan & Mahabharat was well received. While the two iconic shows rocked the TRP charts during it re-run, Ramayan per se smashed viewership records worldwide. Here’s the tweet from DD India.

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020 Advertisement

Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?

Another old show that came back in news was the daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and interestingly the makers of the serial had nothing to do with it. But it was Yashraj Mukhate who used his musical magic on one of the dialogues from the show ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?’ that created a stir on the social media. The viral video featuring Kokila Parag Modi (Rupal Patel) is still widely circulated for a quick laugh.

Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Arrest

This was one of the biggest news of 2020 when TV stars Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after the latter had recovered 86.5 grams of Ganga (cannabis) from the couple’s residence. Reportedly, the duo had even accepted consumption of drugs.

Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor’s Wedding

Television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh got married to his longtime girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in November 2020 and it indeed broke the hearts of many female fans. Since the nuptials, the duo has been posting their loved up pictures on their Instagram handles, and we aren’t complaining. Keep them coming guys!

Anupama

While last year was mostly about old shows coming back to life, one new serial released in July 2020 and has become an audience favourite since then. Featuring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, Anupama revolves around her struggles with her husband and some of her family members. It has consistently been a top performing show since its release. Claps and whistles…

Did we miss out on any big TV news? Do let us know in the comment section below.

