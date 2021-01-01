Radhe Shyam has been one of the most awaited films ever since its first announcement. Prabhas fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the Baahubali star romance the beautiful Pooja Hegde in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

On the occasion of New Years, the south superstar took to his social media accounts and shared the film’s first official poster. The poster looks jaw-droppingly and aesthetically lovable.

Sharing the poster of Radhe Shyam on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, “To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam” Check it out!

In the poster, Prabhas dons a retro look and it works like charm – you will be swept off your feet. In it, the actor looks dapper in a black sweatshirt teamed up with matching pants, He is also seen wearing a black Ben Hogan style cap while he has a backpack by his side.

The poster of Radhe Shyam, released in multiple languages, has created history in being the most viewed in a short span of time. Prabhas’ fans globally are raving about the star playing a romantic role after a long wait. The anticipation around the film has surpassed all meters.

Radhe Shyam is a period romantic-drama. This will see Prabhas entering the genre after a very long time. Fans are eager to see the chemistry between the heartthrob and Pooja Hegde for the first time on screen and we are sure it is going to be sizzling and leave an unforgettable experience.

Radhe Shyam, a multi-lingual film helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, stars Prabhas and Pooja in the lead. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

