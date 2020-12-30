Prabhas is the one who has attained a Pan India fandom with just one franchise and that’s Baahubali. After first instalment’s huge success, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion enjoyed unprecedented success and did unthinkable with its Hindi version. It crossed 500 crores’ mark which isn’t even achieved by any Bollywood film. Seems like, the actor wants to recreate the magic with Radhe Shyam.

Yes, you read that right! The Darling actor wants to recreate the history at the box office. For achieving the goal, it’s learnt that he is eyeing the same weekend during which Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released. For the unversed, the SS Rajamouli directorial was released on 28th April 2017 and enjoyed a huge benefit of Labour Day’s holiday i.e. 1st May.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion opened with a record-breaking collection of 41 crores. Thanks to 1st May’s holiday, it managed to add another 40.25 crores with Hindi version alone. Owing to such a lucrative window, Prabhas is keen on releasing Radhe Shyam during the same weekend.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama quoted, “It’s a festive period with holidays across the nation catering to the labourers, who form a major chunk of a mass audience for cinema viewing and Prabhas, being a mass star, is looking to make the May Day weekend his own. It is also summer vacation for the kids, another segment of the audience who loves Prabhas. He had a discussion with his producers recently and is contemplating on bringing Radhe Shyam on April 30, provided that the cinema halls are open across the country since Radhe Shyam is a big-budget epic love story.”

Another benefit for the film of releasing on 30th April is, the film will enjoy an open run of two weeks. Post that, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 will take away the mass audience on Eid.

