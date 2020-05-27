Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 1000 Crores+ Collection, Premiere At Royal Albert Hall & Much More – Prabhas & His Story Of Becoming PAN India Star

Superstar Prabhas has attained such substantial popularity with his legendary performance in his two-part epic action drama film, Baahubali, that he has become identifiable as ‘Baahubali Prabhas’, even among his massive fandom and the media.

It is a known fact that if one is synonymous with their work one has truly left a huge mark and Prabhas has done just that with his superhuman performance in Baahubali.

The benchmark that Prabhas has created with his valiant performance in his two-part epic film has made the second part (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion) amongst the highest-grossing film of India with a collection of over 1000 crores worldwide. Owed to Prabhas’s magnificent performance, Baahubali has become a classic must-watch film which was even the first film to have premiered at Royal Albert Hall which is one of the most treasured concert halls of the United Kingdom.

Another one of Prabhas’ blockbuster hit films would be ‘Darling’ which stars himself and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film won several accolades was crunched huge numbers at the box-office. It is even evident from his initial performances that Prabhas’ presence is simply awe-striking and oozes of heroism!

Prabhas would be astonishing the audience with his performance in his 20th film followed by his next world-wide release with Nag Ashwin which seems to be another super-duper hit that the actor will grace upon the audience.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in Saaho, which too earned a good sum at the box office.

