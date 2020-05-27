Trisha Deletes A Cryptic Post About Her Ex-Rana Daggubati?

Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati has been making headlines following his roka ceremony with ladylove Miheeka Bajaj. Following which fans and friends of the adorable couple have been showering the duo with sweet and lovely messages.

The latest news related to Rana Daggubati that has been doing rounds since this morning is about his ex Trisha deleting a cryptic post on the former which she had posted on Instagram

As per various reports, Trisha’s now deleted post read, “People who keep the exes as close friends are more likely to be Narcissistic Psychopaths.”

Following which Rana Daggubati fans have come up with the speculations that the very post of Trisha was a direct hint to the former.

It was only in the year 2018 in an episode of Koffee With Karan season 6 when Rana Daggubati confessed that he and Trisha have been friends for over a decade, and even dated each other. But things then didn’t fall in place and the duo separated but continued to stay in touch.

On the work front, Trisha has almost half a dozen films in her kitty in the form of Garjani, Raangi, Ram, Ponniyin Selvan along with other movies. Rana Daggubati meanwhile, has Telugu period drama Virata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi.

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will be playing role of a folk singer, and Rana Daggubati will be donning the role of a Naxalite.

Virata Parvam is helmed by Venu Udugul, and it is bankrolled by Rana’s father Daggubati Suresh Babu under his productional banner Suresh Productions.

