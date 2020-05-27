Mahesh Babu’s Latest Mirror Selfie With Fresh Clean Shaven Look Is A Visual Treat For His Fans

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is one of those few actors down south who just refuses to age. Even at 44 the actor has got that perfect charm and drop-dead looks that guys half of his age can barely match to. Amid lockdown, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star is busy spending quality time with his family.

Off late, Mahesh Babu who has been quite active on his social media handles has been sharing adorable pictures and videos along with his son Gautam and daughter Sitara. The actor this evening had a ‘Visual’ treat for his fans as he shared a perfect mirror selfie along with his daughter.

Mahesh Babu along with the adorable picture had a caption on Instagram that read, ” Finding our reflections!! Mastering the mirror selfie with @sitaraghattamaneni ❤”

While Mahesh Babu can be seen full focused on clicking selfie sporting tee with the clean-shaven look and messed long hair, his daughter Sitara can be seen with all smiles.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu who was last seen in action-drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, has been making headlines following his next. The versatile actor for his next will be teaming up for the first time with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli.

Reportedly, the yet to be titled project will go on floors only in 2021, as Rajamouli is busy with his dream project RRR.

