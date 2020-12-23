Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju. No idea who we are talking about? Well, we are talking about Telugu superstar Prabhas. A prominent name down south, the actor has also established himself as a Bollywood actor with 2019 hit Saaho.

Talking about Prabhas, do you consider yourself a fan of the Baahubali actor? I bet after watching the S.S Rajamouli epic action entertainer – many not only in India but also across the globe love his performance.

Today, we at Koimoi bring you five films of Prabhas that will make you fall in love with him – in case you are under some spell & not in love with him already! And if you are, it will make you an even bigger fan of the Telugu superstar.

Varsham

Released in 2004, this action flick starrer Prabhas alongside Trisha and Gopichand. The Telugu superstar played a typical role of a young boy falling for a girl but has to fight both their families as well as a crook who also has the hots for the leading lady.

One of his initial releases in his career, the film has an IMDb rating of 7.1.

Chakram

This film saw Prabhas starring opposite two leading ladies – Asin and Charmy Kaur. The emotions he portrays in this film established that there was a lot in store for the talented actor. The end is sure to get to you, but the actor’s vulnerable will make you fall in love with him.

This Prabhas starrer rates 6.0 on IMDb.

Chatrapathi

Released in 2005, the Telugu action flick also starred Shriya Saran, Shafi, Bhanupriya, and Pradeep Rawat. S.S. Rajamouli brought out the best in Prabhas during his initial years in the industry with this film full of action and drama.

This Prabhas starrer has an IMDb rating of 7.6 and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mirchi

Though there were quite a few movies since Chatrapathi, this 2013

the film is one of our favourites. Also starring Anushka Shetty, Richa Gangopadhyay, Sathyaraj, Nadhiya, Sampath Raj, Adithya Menon, Subbaraju and Brahmanandam, this Telugu film was the perfect mix of action, romance and comedy.

Prabhas even won a Nandi Award for his performance. The film is rated 7.2 on IMDb rating and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Baahubali – The Beginning & Baahubali – The Conclusion

Does his portrayal in this film require any introduction? His performance in this S. S. Rajamouli film made the world take notice of the Telugu film industry. In this franchise, Prabhu played a dual role, and we loved him in both. He won many awards for the roles.

Baahubali – The Beginning has an IMDb rating of 8.0 & Baahubali – The Conclusion is rated 8.2 on the site. Both movies are available for viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

Which Prabhas fil do you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

