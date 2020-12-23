Bollywood is one big happy family, and the world knows that! From the Bachchans being related to the Kapoor to Emraan Hashmi being the nephew of the Bhatts and producers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra being first cousins – everyone is related to the other.

While you may believe that you know all Bollywood relations, we bet as you scroll down our list, you will be shocked by some connects. And the relationship a couple shared may raise your eyebrows too. Do you think we are joking? Well, scroll down to be surprised!

From Simi Garewal and Rani Mukerji to Aamir Khan and Ali Zafar – check out these Bollywood relationships!

Dilip Kumar and Ayub Khan

With inter-caste marriages happing today, it isn’t shocking for a Kumar and Khan to b related – but that’s not the case here. Dilip Kumar -whose real name is Muhammad Yusuf Khan, is Ayub Khan paternal uncle. The veteran actor is Ayub’s father, Nasir Khan’s brother.

Farhan-Zoya Akhtar and Sajid-Farah Khan

This is a set of very talented cousins. While we all know that Farhan Akhtar & Zoya Akhtar are siblings, the blood bond Sajid Khan and Farah Khan share is also no secret. But did you know the four were related to each other? Well, their mothers, Honey (Akhtars) and Menaka (Khans) are siblings making the brother-sister duos first cousins.

Simi Garewal and Rani Mukerji

This Bollywood relationship is established via a marriage. Given the actress Simi Garewal is Pamela Chopra’s niece, she is first cousins with Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra. With Rani Mukerji wedding into the Chopra family, these talented actresses are now sisters-in-law.

Sonakshi Sinha and Pooja Ruparel

Are you wondering who Pooja Ruparel is? Well, she is that cute and bubbly little sister of Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Sonakshi Sinha and Pooja aren’t near on the family tree, and the reason for it is that their grandmothers were siblings. This makes the actresses second cousins.

The next two are some we bet you would never have guessed!

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan

Can you imagine these two powerhouses related to each other? Well, neither could we! This is another relationship in the industry that is formed because of a marriage. Mani Ratnam exchanged vows with Suhasini – the daughter of Kamal Haasan’s brother. By this right, Ratnam is Kamal’s son-in-law.

Ali Zafar and Aamir Khan

This Bollywood relation crosses borders. Pakistani actor-singer, Ali Zafar is related to Bollywood’s Mr Perfect, Aamir Khan. Want to know how? Well, Ali is married to Aamir’s distant cousin, Ayesha Fazli. By this, Khan and Zafar are brothers (by marriage) to each other.

Which Bollywood relationship was the most shocking to you? Let us know in the comments.

