Rajinikanth’s film Annatthe is one of the highly anticipated films and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to be released in theatres. Recently, the film went on floors again after the lockdown was relaxed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 70-year-old superstar and Nayanthara arrived at Hyderabad to shoot for Siruthai Siva’s directorial film last week. Keerthy Suresh also joined the cast and shared a selfie from the set last week. Now the filming of the much-awaited flick hits another roadblock.
If the latest report from Ananda Vikatan is to be believed, eight crew members of the film Annatthe have been tested positive for COVID-19 and the makers of the film have decided to halt the filming. While Rajinikanth has been tested negative, he has been kept in isolation to be on the safer side. Test results of Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh are yet to be revealed.
Reportedly, before the lockdown was imposed, Siruthai Siva’s directorial film had completed 40% of the shooting process in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. After the filming once again kickstarted last week, the superstar has been shooting for nearly 14 hours a day to speed up the shooting process. However, now the filming has come to a temporary halt after crew members were diagnosed with coronavirus.
Apart from Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, superstar Rajinikanth‘s film Annatthe will also see Meena and Khushbu Sundar as the leading ladies. Prakash Raj, Sathish, and Soori will be playing important roles in the film. As the film is touted to be a rural drama, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for the film.
