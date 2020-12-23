Rajinikanth’s film Annatthe is one of the highly anticipated films and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to be released in theatres. Recently, the film went on floors again after the lockdown was relaxed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 70-year-old superstar and Nayanthara arrived at Hyderabad to shoot for Siruthai Siva’s directorial film last week. Keerthy Suresh also joined the cast and shared a selfie from the set last week. Now the filming of the much-awaited flick hits another roadblock.

If the latest report from Ananda Vikatan is to be believed, eight crew members of the film Annatthe have been tested positive for COVID-19 and the makers of the film have decided to halt the filming. While Rajinikanth has been tested negative, he has been kept in isolation to be on the safer side. Test results of Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh are yet to be revealed.