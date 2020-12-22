Samantha Akkineni is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her acting talent. Recently the makers of The Family Man 2 even compared her father-in-law, south superstar Nagarjuna. With all that being said, the actress is also someone to look up to for fashion inspirations.

Samantha recently took to Instagram Reels and shared a 15 seconds long video of the different outfits she had planned to show-off this year but couldn’t because of the coronavirus restrictions in place. And we love every one of them, especially the luxury handbags she compliments with each look.

Captioning the post, “Every girl in 2020,” Samantha Akkineni added two laughing faces with tears emojis. She also tagged stylist, hair and makeup personals and videographer on it. Well take a look at them below and know which outfit she styled with which handbag.

YSL Love Box Clutch Bag

Samantha Akkineni style this YSL Love Box Clutch bag with a black top, fitted black slacks and an oversized orange checked coat with black lines. Those strappy heels, bunned hair with a centre parting and sunglasses are something I want in my wardrobe right away!

Bottega Veneta Pouch Sling Bag

For her second look, the stunning beauty opened for a leopard print crop top with puffed sleeves and net around the neck with straight fitted, high-waist white pants. She completed her look with a white Bottega Veneta Pouch Sling Bag, black heels with silver tips and black sunglasses. Do love it? Cause we definitely do!

Prada Vintage Bag

Well, Samantha Akkineni is a girl who can rock a full black look. The actress slayed in a black knotted crop-top and spandex type black shinny pants. She styled this ensemble with a pair of printed sneakers and what we guess is a Prada vintage bag.

Louis Vuitton Bleecker Bag

Samantha Akkineni’s love for Louis Vuitton bags is evident from the many she has in her wardrobe. The actress styled a black and brownish-orange polka dot; strappy alter neck, high-slit dress with a Louis Vuitton Bleecker Bag. Well, I just love her luxury bag collection.

Alexander Wang Rhinestone Mini Fanny Pack

Another look she shared with us is a dark blue two-piece ensemble that she styled with a contrasting silver Alexander Wang Rhinestone Mini Fanny Pack and strappy heels. Super chic and something I doubt I can pull off like a pro.

Louis Vuitton Twist Bag

Well, what can we say about this! We just love it. The silver checked ensemble with sequin work all over, and the plunging neckline is something daring that she pulled off like a boss. She paired this stunning ensemble with a Louis Vuitton Twist Bag and black and silver heels. Loving it?

Which look of Samantha Akkineni did you love the best? Let us know in the comments.

