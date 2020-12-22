Christmas is around the corner and we cannot keep calm. Like every year, it’s time to slip into the best reds and whites from our wardrobes. But many of us are lazy and may not have clothes sorted till now! Don’t worry, it’s never too late and we’re here with some worthy notes. And when it comes to fashion, no one does it better than Nia Sharma.

Advertisement

Nia has been termed amongst Asia’s s*xiest woman for a reason! Time and again, she makes fans drool over her fashionable looks. Be it a red carpet event or birthday parties, she has her fashion game on-point. So, we decided to take some inspiration for Christmas 2020 from the Naagin 4 beauty.

Advertisement

Check out these top 5 Christmas 2020 looks you can opt from Nia Sharma and her wardrobe:

Leave Them Stunned!

Nia Sharma opted for a complete red two-piece look and this one did not even appear in our dreams! The top was a body fitted cross wrap around. She matched the attired with loose-fitting palazzo pants. This one surely remained a look we never saw coming, but definitely want to have in our wardrobe now!

The Red Rage!

Christmas is all about red, so why not turn the rage? Nia last September wore a beautiful crop top with a diagonal bow detailing. She paired her top with a red tulle skirt. Side-parted hair bun, minimal jewellery and bold red lipstick completed her bold avatar!

The Boss Babe!

This one fits the bill perfectly for all those looking for a formal Christmas look. Nia Sharma wore a plain white knee-length dress with a thigh-high slit. The icing on the top was the red jacket, which makes it totally perfect for a Christmas outing. Doesn’t it?

Want Casual Touch? We’ve Got You Covered!

Plain white full-length shirt with a choker neck, cure red skirt – isn’t it the cutest look possible for Christmas? If you want to give it a sizzling touch, add red cowboy boots, red hat just like Nia and you’re good to go!

Go The Traditional Way!

For those in love with sarees, this look by the Naagin actress will surely be your favourite. Red netted saree with sequin detailing, blouse with a plunging neckline – maybe it’s time to go out of the box this Christmas. Because why not?

Which one of the above will you opt this Christmas 2020? Share with us in the comment section below.

Must Read: Arjun Rampal Not Given A Clean Chit Yet, Confirms NCB Zonal Director



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube